CMA FEST Weekend Weather – Saturday Good; Sunday Meh

May see some scattered showers today and tonight and then a chance of storms move in overnight and Sunday should see a round in the morning and then instability in the afternoon could lead to some strong storms. Right now most of the activity should be moved out by Sunday evening’s closing festivities.
Today
A slight chance of showers between 10am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
