CMA Fest Weather Day 3 June 9, 2023

We are excited about the forecast today, but Sunday, not so much. A storm front is supposed to move in during the day Sunday. We will be monitoring and updating that forecast this afternoon, but, the chance of strong winds, lightning, and heavy rains beginning sometime Sunday day thru the evening is pretty strong. Expect cancellations or at the very least delays. We will inform you as we know more.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Saturday Night A slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.