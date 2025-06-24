CMA Fest to Air 3 Hour Special This Week

“CMA Fest presented by SoFi” airs Thursday, June 26 at 8/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu. Hosted by Country stars Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde, the three-hour primetime special features can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances during the 52nd CMA Fest just a couple of weeks ago in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

Featured “CMA Fest presented by SoFi” performers include Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BigXthaPlug, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Marcus King, Brandon Lake, Ella Langley, Carín León, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Scotty McCreery, Megan Moroney, Carly Pearce, Rascal Flatts, The Red Clay Strays, Darius Rucker, Dylan Scott, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Zach Top, Travis Tritt, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

“CMA Fest presented by SoFi” is a production of the Country Music Association, executive produced and written by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter. The 2025 airing marks the 22nd consecutive year CMA has produced a summer concert TV special.

