CMA Fest Suspends All Outdoor Stages Friday Afternoon

June 6, 2025 – CMA Fest is currently taking place in downtown Nashville until Sunday, June 8th.

There have been delays Friday due to weather disruptions. Stages were briefly opened at 2 pm, but the festival informed fans around 3 pm that all of the free outdoor stages will be suspended today.

CMA Fest stated, “Due to incoming storms, all outdoor daytime stages as well as nighttime performances at the Hard Rock Stage are now suspended for the rest of the day. Please take shelter immediately, or head to Fan Fair X inside Music City Center to experience more music.”

In regards to the nighttime shows at Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater, the festival shared, “With more inclement weather expected this evening, Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater gates will experience a delay in opening by at least 90 minutes. Stay tuned to the CMA Connect mobile app and social media channels for further updates. The next update will be provided by 5 PM/CT.”

