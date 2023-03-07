CMA Fest Reveals 2023 Lineup

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo by Donna Vissman

The longest-running Country Music festival returns to downtown Nashville June 8-11 featuring hundreds of artists performing across multiple stages.

Limited four-night stadium passes are available at CMAfest.com/tickets. Can’t attend all four nights? No worries, we have you covered! Single-night tickets to Nissan Stadium are ON SALE TODAY, MARCH 7, AT 10 AM|CT.

Returning to Nissan Stadium this year is Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Hardy, Luke Combs, and more.

Ticket proceeds benefit music education programs across the country through the CMA Foundation.

CMA Fest

