CMA Fest Announces the Return of Fitness at Fest

Get ready to feel the burn as CMA Fest presented by SoFi amps up the excitement with the return of Fitness at Fest! In addition to hundreds of incredible live performances throughout the festival, fans can kickstart their mornings with two high-energy fitness sessions at the Good Molecules Reverb Stage on Bridgestone Arena Plaza, happening Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7.

Fitness at Fest, sponsored by CELSIUS, kicks off on Friday with Peloton Instructor Callie Gullickson, joined by actor, singer and Big Time Rush member James Maslow and Country singer Tayler Holder. On Saturday, celebrity trainer Erin Oprea returns for her fifth year, teaming up with Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker and influencer and former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe to keep the energy going.

Fitness at Fest requires a $18 registration fee (tax and fees included), with all ticket proceeds donated to the CMA Foundation. Register HERE to reserve your spot for Fitness at Fest. Space is limited for each event. RAIN water will be provided, and guests are encouraged to wear proper workout attire. Guests who attend Fitness at Fest can enjoy a complimentary, ice cold can of CELSIUS before or after their workout with an array of refreshing flavors available. In addition, CELSIUS will also provide complimentary swag for fans to use and take home after their workout. Both events are rain or shine. If rain occurs, Fitness at Fest will move to an indoor location and attendees will be notified 24 hours prior to the event.

Don’t miss a beat by staying connected with CMA on CMAfest.com.

