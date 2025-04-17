CMA Fest Announces Lineup for Ascend Amphitheater

The Country Music Association has announced additional programming at this year’s festival, bringing three nights of live music to Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater Thursday, June 5 through Saturday, June 7, with Country stars and emerging artists lighting up the stage each night.

Thursday night kicks off in true Nashville style as CMA joins forces with Whiskey Jam for a high-energy lineup to be announced at a later date. “Jake Owen and Friends” will take over Friday night with performances by headliner Jake Owen as well as Carter Faith, Max McNown, Lukas Nelson, Wynn Williams and more. Wynonna Judd will close out the three nights at Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday night with “Wynonna Judd’s Girls Night Out,” featuring performances by Madeline Edwards, Sara Evans and special appearances by Noah Cyrus, The War And Treaty, and more.

Tickets start at $17 and are on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 18 at 10:00 AM/CT. Tickets can be purchased at CMAfest.com/tickets. Fans can head to CMAfest.com for the full performer lineup and stage details. Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks.

All artists perform and appear for free to benefit the CMA Foundation, with a portion of ticket proceeds supporting high-quality music education programs across the United States, making this festival an event that truly makes an impact. To learn more about the CMA Foundation, visit CMAfoundation.org.

Fans can now pre-order the brand-new, official CMA Fest merch bundle at Shop.CMAfest.com and through the Official CMA Connect App. Additional exclusive items will be released later this month. During CMA Fest in June, attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase merch at multiple locations throughout the festival footprint.

