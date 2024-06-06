CMA Fest 2024 Weather Forecast- 50/50

CMA Fest approaches and we have a mixed bag of weather. nothing is certain after Friday, except cooler temps. But there is a chance of rain and storms Saturday and Sunday. Right now that chance is 50/50. Be weather-aware, but have fun.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening.

Saturday A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

