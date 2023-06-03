CMA Fest 2023 Reveals Additional Performers for Nissan Stadium

The celebration continues! CMA Fest has revealed some of Country Music’s most beloved acts performing during its milestone 50th anniversary extravaganza in June. Tracy Lawrence, Jo Dee Messina, Tanya Tucker and Josh Turner are set to take the Nissan Stadium main stage throughout the four-day event, which kicks off a week from today. Additionally, King Calaway will perform the National Anthem at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 8.

The longest-running Country Music festival in the world takes place Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 in downtown Nashville. A limited number of Four-Night Stadium Passes are currently on sale. Single night tickets for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are also available to purchase, starting at just $113.80 per night at CMAfest.com/tickets.

All CMA Fest stage lineups are available in the Official CMA Fest App and on CMAfest.com. All artist lineups are subject to change. Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time so a portion of proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation.

Don’t miss a beat by staying connected with CMA on CMAfest.com, the Official CMA Connect App, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and sign up for CMA Country Connection emails to receive the latest news as soon as it’s announced.

Official CMA Fest merchandise will be available for purchase across the CMA Fest footprint June 8-11. Retail locations include Ascend Amphitheater, Broadway, Chevy Riverfront Stage, Dr Pepper Amp Stage, Nissan Stadium, Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park and exclusive boutique items available only inside Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. Fans are also able to purchase official merchandise online at shop.cmafest.com.