CMA Country Christmas Airs Tuesday, December 2

Ring in the holiday season with “CMA Country Christmas,” airing Dec. 2 at 9/8c p.m. on ABC. Settle in and enjoy a night filled with festive performances from first-time co-hosts Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, who take the stage for can’t-miss musical moments throughout the evening. Daigle delivers a joyful medley of Christmas classics, “Jingle Bells,” “What Child Is This,” and “Winter Wonderland,” alongside the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, while Davis joins Little Big Town for a heartfelt rendition of “Go Tell It On The Mountain.”
Joining the night’s hosts, the lineup includes Lady A (“Angels (Glory to God)” and “Wouldn’t Be Christmas”), Riley Green (“Christmas To Me”), Parker McCollum (“Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”), Megan Moroney (“All I Want for Christmas Is a Cowboy”), Little Big Town (“If We Make It Through December”), BeBe Winans (“We Are the Reason”), and Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and Winans (“Children, Go Where I Send Thee”). After tomorrow, watch the holiday special on Hulu and Disney+.
“CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Milton Sneed is the Director and Jon Macks is the Writer.
