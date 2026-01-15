CMA CEO Sarah Trahern Announces Retirement

Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association (CMA), has announced her decision to retire at the end of 2026, marking the conclusion of an extraordinary tenure leading one of the most influential organizations in the Country Music industry.

Taking the helm of CMA in 2014, Trahern has strengthened the organization and advanced its mission to heighten the awareness of Country Music and support its ongoing growth, both domestically and internationally. Under her leadership, CMA has deepened its commitment to its members – artists, songwriters, touring personnel, and all professionals across the creative and business sectors – ensuring the association remains grounded in service to the people who power Country Music. The association’s flagship television properties, including the CMA Awards, “CMA Fest,” and “CMA Country Christmas,” have not only become globally recognized cultural events but have also played a crucial role in music discovery, providing a platform to showcase talent and connect fans with the music that defines the genre.

“Leading the Country Music Association has been the privilege of my career,” says Trahern. “I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together in service of this industry and its people, and deeply grateful for the community that makes Country Music what it is. After much reflection, I’ve made the decision to retire and embrace this next chapter of life – one that allows me to remain connected to this industry in ways that continue to inspire me, while also creating space for the people and moments that matter most to me, including time with my husband, Wayne, getting outdoors, and simple nights at home with our dog, Riley.”

Under Trahern’s leadership, CMA has continued to evolve its membership initiatives and industry programs to meet the changing needs of the Country Music community. Her tenure has included expanded investments and coordinated industry support in response to COVID-19, natural disasters, and ongoing mental health challenges – efforts that reflect a long-term commitment to the well-being of the industry. At the same time, CMA has strengthened its global engagement, with Trahern guiding efforts to deepen connections in key international markets and elevate Country Music’s presence worldwide.

Trahern has also reinforced CMA’s commitment to music education through the organization’s nonprofit arm, the CMA Foundation, where she serves as President. The CMA Foundation transforms lives through the power of music education, investing more than $30 million to date in research-informed programs that expand access, empower music teachers, and create meaningful opportunities for students. Through the participation of artists and the broader Country Music community, a portion of proceeds from each annual CMA Fest supports the CMA Foundation’s music education initiatives nationwide.

Trahern has built a distinguished career spanning television, media, and the music industry. Prior to joining CMA, she held senior roles at C-SPAN and The Nashville Network (TNN) and later served as General Manager of Great American Country (GAC). Since moving to Nashville more than 30 years ago, she has played a central role in shaping the modern Country Music landscape through leadership that has fostered collaboration, expanded opportunity, and elevated the genre’s reach and relevance. Her influence has been widely recognized, including being named one of Nashville Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs and receiving Billboard’s Country Power Players “Executive of the Year” honor in 2017. In 2024, she was honored with the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award by the Grand Ole Opry, among many other accolades.

As Trahern prepares for this next chapter, CMA’s Board of Directors has formed a search committee and retained an independent executive search firm, Buffkin Baker, to facilitate a comprehensive process to identify her successor and ensure a thoughtful and seamless transition. Additional details regarding the search, including how and when potential candidates may be considered, will be announced in February.

“While we will deeply miss Sarah’s leadership, we are excited to carry forward the legacy she has established,” says Jay Williams, Co-Head and Partner, WME, and CMA Board Chairman. “Sarah leaves behind an indelible mark on both the Country Music Association and the broader industry. Her influence has shaped not only CMA but the future of Country Music itself.”

Trahern will remain fully engaged in her role as CEO until the end of 2026, working closely with the Board and senior leadership to guide the CMA into its next era.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email