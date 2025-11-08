CMA Announces Performers for 59th Annual CMA Awards

The Country Music Association and ABC have announced the initial lineup of performers for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards.” Blending first-time nominees and performers with Country Music’s most celebrated superstars, this year’s lineup promises unforgettable moments from BigXthaPlug, Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr. Hosted by Wilson, Country Music’s Biggest Night™ airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.

Returning as host of the CMA Awards for a second consecutive year, reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and six-time nominee this year, Lainey Wilson will light up the stage with a powerful performance, while three-time nominee, Luke Combs will deliver a dynamic rendition of his latest single “Back in the Saddle.”

With six nods this year, reigning CMA Musical Event of the Year winner Ella Langley will perform her recently released song “Choosin’ Texas,” while fellow six-time nominee and the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year Megan Moroney will take the CMA stage for a performance of her fan-favorite single “6 Months Later.”

Five-time nominee this year, Zach Top will deliver a rousing performance of his song “Guitar” while New Artist of the Year nominee Tucker Wetmore will perform his viral hit “Wind Up Missin’ You.” Another New Artist of the Year nominee, Stephen Wilson Jr. will bring a stirring rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.”

Adding to the night’s unforgettable moments, BigXthaPlug joins Luke Combs for an exciting collaboration of their song “Pray Hard,” while Shaboozey teams up with Stephen Wilson Jr. for a rendition of their ballad “Took A Walk” from the recently released film “The Long Walk,” an adaption of Stephen King’s 1979 novel.

Additional performers and presenters for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced in the days ahead. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details.

