CMA Announces Paul Overstreet, Tim McGraw, and Stanley Brothers as Hall of Fame Class 2026

The Country Music Association gathered at the prestigious Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum to reveal the 2026 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame – Paul Overstreet, The Stanley Brothers, and Tim McGraw.

Overstreet will be inducted into the Songwriter category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with the Non-Performer and Recording and/or Touring Musician categories. The Stanley Brothers will be inducted into the Veterans Era Artist category and McGraw will be inducted into the Modern Era Artist category.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart hosted the press conference to announce the news, which was also streamed live on CMA’s YouTube channel.

“Each year, this moment serves as a powerful reminder of the people whose passion and dedication have defined Country Music at its very best,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “As we welcome Tim McGraw, Paul Overstreet and The Stanley Brothers into the Country Music Hall of Fame, we celebrate not only their extraordinary achievements, but the lasting influence their music will have on future generations. It has been one of the greatest honors of my career to help recognize these legacies and share in this unforgettable milestone.”

“The new inductees each followed their own distinctive career paths, but they have one critical commonality: they have left an indelible mark on Country Music,” said Kyle Young, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO. “Louisiana native Tim McGraw has built a catalog of hits defined by emotionally resonant, thought-provoking songs, achieving more than 60 Top 10 Country hits, nearly 30 No. 1 Country singles, and a formidable acting career. Raised in Mississippi, hit songwriter Paul Overstreet has penned modern Country classics for numerous Country Music Hall of Fame members, as well embarking on a successful recording career of his own. Hailing from mountainous southwestern Virginia, the Stanley Brothers – Ralph and Carter – were a foundational act in bluegrass whose music has influenced generations of artists in a variety of genres. Now, they will permanently be enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside their esteemed peers and fellow pioneers.”

“First of all, as a writer, sometimes we’re faced with the task of putting into words something there aren’t really words for,” says Overstreet. “But in this case, my writer instinct didn’t have the words at all. I was in a bit of shock – total surprise. When Sarah called, I was in the South China Sea, or the Gulf of Thailand on a boat and the words she spoke gave me such an amazing feeling. I was sitting at a table with 10 people, and I had to fight back tears. What an honor it is to be recognized for my work by such an iconic institution as the Country Music Hall of Fame. I realize now what my friends felt when they were told they were being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wow… it still hasn’t completely hit me yet.”

“This moment is deeply personal for our entire family,” says the family of The Stanley Brothers. “Seeing Ralph and Carter – The Stanley Brothers – inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is an extraordinary honor, and something we know would have meant so much to them. The fact that people around the world still love their music speaks to the heart and soul they poured into every recording and performance. Carter’s emotional lead combined with Ralph’s haunting tenor created a sound that was truly special. After Carter’s passing, Ralph carried on the music they began together, dedicating his life to preserving the spirit of traditional mountain music and sharing it with audiences everywhere through the Clinch Mountain Boys before his passing in 2016. To see The Stanley Brothers recognized together, side by side, is incredibly meaningful for our family and a testament to a legacy that continues to live on through their music.”

“Everything good in my life has come from Country Music,” says McGraw. “From my best memories as a kid, to meeting my wife, to this music community, to the friendships I’ve made along the way. To represent Country Music at the highest level is the greatest honor anyone could bestow on me. I admit, I’ve imagined this moment many times through my career — worked towards it, thought of how I could be the kind of artist who was worthy of it. But my imagination didn’t do it justice. As I stand here, I’ll be the first to tell you I’m only worthy of it because it’s not mine alone. It also belongs to my family, to my team on and off the road, to the songwriters who trust me with their songs, to the musicians, the actors, the co-authors and to the many, many greats that came before me and taught me how it’s done. I am so honored.”

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