A Mediterranean diet, of which Greek food is one example, is considered the number one diet in the world for its health benefits. What makes the diet the best is a combination of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean protein from fish and chicken, nuts, whole grains, beans and legumes and lots of omega-3 rich olive oil. There is very little red meat, sugar or saturated fat.
According to a U.S. World News Report, “It’s generally accepted that the folks in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea live longer and suffer less than most Americans from cancer and cardiovascular ailments.”
Maybe that is the reason there are so many Greek restaurants in Rutherford County. From LaVergne to Murfreesboro there are 20 of them. They represent everything from health-conscious eating to fine dining, with lots of places to grab a quick gyro in between.
Rich in antioxidants, fiber, healthy fats, minerals, and vitamins, following a well-balanced Mediterranean diet has been linked to preventing heart disease and strokes, reducing the chance of dementia, keeping muscle and joints supple, and increasing longevity. By increasing Mediterranean staples like fruits, vegetables, herbs, olive oil, seafood, and lean meats in your diet, you offer your body complete nutrition and can put yourself in a better position to fight off chronic disease.
Here are the Greek restaurants that can be found in Rutherford County:
1Alrayna Market and Restaurant
1107 Memorial Boulevard, Suite 107
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 494-5977
Website: https://www.alrayanrestaurantandmarket.com/
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 8:30 am until 9:00 pm
2Athens Greek Restaurant
1890 Almaville Road, Suite 130
Smyrna, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 267-0208
Website: https://www.smyrnagreekfood.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am until 9:00 pm
Sunday, 11:00 am until 9:00 p.m.
3Boro Kabob
306 West Vine Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 962-8835
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroKabob/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 am until 8:00 pm
Closed Sunday
4CoreLife Eatery
2330 Medical Center Parkway East
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 956-0150
Facebook: https://locations.corelifeeatery.com/corelife-eatery
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10:45 am until 8:00 pm
5Deez Greek Restaurant
599 Sam Ridley Parkway West, Suite 106
Smyrna, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 984-7058
Website: https://orderdeezgreekcafe.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am until 9:00 pm
Sunday, 11:00 am until 6:00 pm
6Fresh Kabab Gyros
206 North Thompson Lane, Suite D
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 900-3126
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freshkebabgyros/photos/?ref=page_internal
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am until 10:30 pm
Closed Sunday
7Garden Greek Grill
3006 South Rutherford
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 624-8278
Website: http://gardengreekgrill.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 am until 9:00 pm
Sunday, 11:00 am until 8:00 pm
8Greek Café Grill
2441 Old Fort Parkway, Suite M
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 893-9709
Website: https://fromtherestaurant.com/greek-cafe-grill/locations/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 am until 9:00 pm
Sunday, 11:00 am until 9:00 p.m.
9Greek Gyro Restaurant
562 Waldron Road,
La Vergne, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 793-4231
Website: greekgyrorestaurant.com
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 am until 9:00 pm
Closed Sunday
10Greek Gyros
1301 Memorial Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 603-7682
Website: greekgyrosmurfreesboro.com
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 am until 9:00 pm
Closed Sunday
11Gyro Café Smyrna
291 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Suite 245
Smyrna, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 267-0462
Website: https://fromtherestaurant.com/gyro-cafe-smyrna/locations/
Hours: Monday through Friday, 11:00 am until 8:30 pm
Saturday, 11:00 am until 6:00 pm
Closed Sunday
12Gyro Club
900 Grammer Lane, Suite 230
Smyrna, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 280-2321
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063889097200
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am until 7:00 pm
Closed Sunday
13Gyro Tabouli
2706 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 895-1276
Website: http://ordergyrotabouli.com/
Hours: Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11:00 am until 8:00 pm
14Kitchen Way Gyro Deli
225 North Rutherford Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 848-5032
Website: https://kitchenwaygyrodeli.com/
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 8:30 am until 9:00 pm
15Maro’s Gyro
437 Sam Ridley Parkway West
Smyrna, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 220-5416
Website: marosgyro.com
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 am until 9:00 pm
Closed Sunday
16Mixed Grill Gyros
5118 Murfreesboro Road
La Vergne, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 471-1670
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 am until 9:00 pm
Sunday, 11:00 am until 8:00 pm
17Opah Greek Grill
133 James Luscinski Drive
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 439-6045
Website: https://fromtherestaurant.com/opah-greek-grill/locations/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 am until 9:00 pm
Sunday, 11:00 am until 8:00 pm
18Parthenon Grille
1962 South Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 895-2665
Website: https://parthenongrille.com/
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 am until 8:30 pm
Saturday, 11:00 am until 9:30 pm
Sunday, 10:00 am until 8:00 pm
Closed Monday
19Pita Pit
2943 South Rutherford Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 900-4554
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 8:30 am until 9:00 pm
20Zorba Café
1610 Lee Victory Parkway, Suite F
Smyrna, Tennessee
(615) 462-7096
Website: zorbacafetn.com
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 am until 9:00 pm
Sunday, 11:00 am until 8:00 pm