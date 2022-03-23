A Mediterranean diet, of which Greek food is one example, is considered the number one diet in the world for its health benefits. What makes the diet the best is a combination of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean protein from fish and chicken, nuts, whole grains, beans and legumes and lots of omega-3 rich olive oil. There is very little red meat, sugar or saturated fat.

According to a U.S. World News Report, “It’s generally accepted that the folks in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea live longer and suffer less than most Americans from cancer and cardiovascular ailments.”

Maybe that is the reason there are so many Greek restaurants in Rutherford County. From LaVergne to Murfreesboro there are 20 of them. They represent everything from health-conscious eating to fine dining, with lots of places to grab a quick gyro in between.

Rich in antioxidants, fiber, healthy fats, minerals, and vitamins, following a well-balanced Mediterranean diet has been linked to preventing heart disease and strokes, reducing the chance of dementia, keeping muscle and joints supple, and increasing longevity. By increasing Mediterranean staples like fruits, vegetables, herbs, olive oil, seafood, and lean meats in your diet, you offer your body complete nutrition and can put yourself in a better position to fight off chronic disease.

Here are the Greek restaurants that can be found in Rutherford County: