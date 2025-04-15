Clifton Braunwaler Remembered During Sobriety Checkpoint

A Boy Scout killed in a traffic crash caused by an impaired driver will be remembered during a sobriety checkpoint Friday, April 25 in Smyrna.

Clifton Braunwalder, 13, of Lascassas was changing a tire on the family car when struck by the driver, who left the scene of the crash April 10, 2014 on Interstate 24 near the Sam Ridley Parkway exit.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Boyd said the checkpoint will be held from 10 p.m. to midnight at Chicken Pike and Nissan Boulevard in Smyrna.

“In Clifton’s memory, our emphasis will be removing impaired drivers from the roadways,” Boyd said.

Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will participate in the sobriety checkpoint.

