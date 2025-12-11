Cleveland Takes Top Spot in First Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll of 2025 Season

The first Tennessee high school wrestling poll of the 2025 season has been released, with Cleveland claiming the No. 1 ranking with a power rating of 115.

Now in its 33rd year, the poll primarily measures dual meet strength with some consideration given to individual tournament performance. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches based on a maximum power ranking of 120.

Top Rankings

Cleveland leads the pack with 115 points, establishing itself as the team to beat in Tennessee high school wrestling. The program earned the top spot in this inaugural poll following results from December 6, 2025.

Baylor and McCallie share the No. 2 ranking, each earning 107 power ranking points. The tie reflects the competitive balance between the two programs as the season gets underway.

Father Ryan comes in at No. 4 with 87 points, followed by Nolensville in fifth place with 83 points.

Complete Top 12

The remainder of the top 12 features:

No. 6: Dobyns-Bennett (49 points)

No. 7: Christian Brothers (45 points)

No. 8: Lakeway (35 points)

No. 9 (tie): Page (30 points)

No. 9 (tie): Summit (30 points)

No. 11: Blackman (25 points)

No. 12: Soddy-Daisy (25 points)

Teams on the Radar

Several programs received votes but fell outside the top 12, including Bradley, Collierville, Halls, MBA, Ravenwood, Science Hill, and Signal Mountain. These teams will look to crack the rankings as the season progresses.

The poll is compiled by Jeff Price and will be updated throughout the season to reflect dual meet results and tournament performances across Tennessee high school wrestling.

