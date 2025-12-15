Cleveland Maintains Top Ranking in Second TN High School Wrestling Poll

Cleveland continues its dominance of Tennessee high school wrestling, holding onto the No. 1 spot in the second poll of the 2025 season with a power ranking of 130.

Now in its 32nd year, the poll primarily measures dual meet strength with some consideration given to individual tournament performance. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches based on a maximum power ranking of 132, reflecting results through December 13, 2025.

Top Three Shuffle

While Cleveland maintained its position at the top, the second and third spots saw movement. McCallie jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 with 123 power ranking points, while Baylor dropped from a second-place tie to sole possession of third place with 107 points.

Nolensville moved up one spot to No. 4 with 90 points, while Father Ryan slipped from fourth to fifth place with 73 points.

Notable Movers

The biggest climber in this week’s poll is Blackman, which surged from No. 11 to No. 6 with 52 points. Bradley Central also made a significant move, entering the rankings at No. 7 with 47 points after receiving votes but not ranking in the first poll.

Lakeway held steady at No. 8 with 43 points, while Christian Brothers dropped two spots to No. 9 (41 points) and Dobyns-Bennett fell four positions to No. 10 (37 points).

Complete Top 12 Rankings

No. 1: Cleveland (130 points)

No. 2: McCallie (123 points)

No. 3: Baylor (107 points)

No. 4: Nolensville (90 points)

No. 5: Father Ryan (73 points)

No. 6: Blackman (52 points)

No. 7: Bradley Central (47 points)

No. 8: Lakeway (43 points)

No. 9: Christian Brothers (41 points)

No. 10: Dobyns-Bennett (37 points)

No. 11: Page (27 points)

No. 12: Summit (26 points)

Teams on the Radar

Programs receiving votes but falling outside the top 12 include Brentwood, MBA, Ravenwood, Science Hill, Signal Mountain, Soddy-Daisy, and Tullahoma. Soddy-Daisy dropped out of the rankings after holding the No. 12 spot in the first poll.

The poll is compiled by Jeff Price and will continue to be updated throughout the season to reflect dual meet results and tournament performances across Tennessee high school wrestling.

