Cleveland and McCallie Share Top Spot in Fifth Tennessee Wrestling Poll

Cleveland and McCallie continue their deadlock at the top of the Tennessee high school wrestling rankings, each maintaining 126 power ranking points in the fifth poll of the 2026 season.

Now in its 32nd year, the poll primarily measures dual meet strength with some consideration given to individual tournament performance. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches based on a maximum power ranking of 132, reflecting results through January 20, 2026.

Complete Top 12 Rankings

No. 1 (tie): Cleveland (126 points)

No. 1 (tie): McCallie (126 points)

No. 3: Baylor (110 points)

No. 4: Nolensville (99 points)

No. 5: Father Ryan (77 points)

No. 6: Dobyns-Bennett (66 points)

No. 7: Christian Brothers (57 points)

No. 8: Lakeway (56 points)

No. 9: Bradley Central (50 points)

No. 10: Blackman (44 points)

No. 11: MBA (19 points)

No. 12: Brentwood (7 points)

Standings Hold Steady at the Top

For the second consecutive week, Cleveland and McCallie share first place with identical 126-point power rankings. Baylor remains locked in third place with 110 points, while Nolensville continues to hold the No. 4 spot, though the program saw its point total rise from 92 to 99.

Father Ryan rounds out the top five with 77 points, down slightly from 82 in the previous poll.

Major Movement in the Middle

Dobyns-Bennett made the most significant leap in this week’s rankings, surging four spots from No. 10 to No. 6 with 66 points. The program’s 18-point increase represents one of the largest gains in recent polling.

Christian Brothers also climbed two positions from No. 9 to No. 7 with 57 points, while Lakeway dropped two spots to No. 8 (56 points) after being ranked No. 6 last week.

Bradley Central fell two positions to No. 9 with 50 points, and Blackman dropped two spots to No. 10 with 44 points.

New Entry in Rankings

Brentwood enters the rankings at No. 12 with 7 points, replacing Summit, which dropped out after holding the No. 12 spot in the previous poll. MBA holds onto the No. 11 position with 19 points.

Teams on the Radar

Programs receiving votes but falling outside the top 12 include Brentwood Academy, Halls, Page, Ravenwood, Signal Mountain, and Tullahoma. The competitive landscape remains tight as teams continue battling for position heading into the latter part of the season.

The poll is compiled by Jeff Price and will continue to be updated throughout the season to reflect dual meet results and tournament performances across Tennessee high school wrestling.

