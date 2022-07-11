Monday, July 11, 2022
x
HomeLa VergneCitywide Burn Ban Lifted in La Vergne on July 11
La VergneNews

Citywide Burn Ban Lifted in La Vergne on July 11

Press Release
By Press Release
0
11
burn ban lifted la vergne

UPDATE: The La Vergne citywide burn ban was lifted, effective July 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley adds, “Due to the recent rainfall and information presented by the Tennessee forestry department, the citywide burn ban will be lifted immediately.

Our area has zero drought conditions with low-moderate fire risk, according to the state of Tennessee. Although the fire risk has decreased, the La Vergne Fire Rescue department still urges all residents to use their best judgment when conducting open burning and be mindful of the city burning ordinance.

The weather conditions will continue to be monitored daily to ensure a future ban on burning will not be needed.”

Previous articlePredators Development Camp Set for July 11-15 in Nashville
Press Release
Press Releasehttps://rutherfordsource.com
This is a press release submitted to Rutherford Source. Rutherford Source is your personal portal to all things Rutherford County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×