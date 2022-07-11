Citywide Burn Ban Lifted in La Vergne on July 11

UPDATE: The La Vergne citywide burn ban was lifted, effective July 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley adds, “Due to the recent rainfall and information presented by the Tennessee forestry department, the citywide burn ban will be lifted immediately.

Our area has zero drought conditions with low-moderate fire risk, according to the state of Tennessee. Although the fire risk has decreased, the La Vergne Fire Rescue department still urges all residents to use their best judgment when conducting open burning and be mindful of the city burning ordinance.

The weather conditions will continue to be monitored daily to ensure a future ban on burning will not be needed.”