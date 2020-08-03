The 41st Annual Telly Awards, the premier award honoring video and television across all screens, has recognized the City of Murfreesboro’s ‘Phone Distraction’ PSA’ as winner in the Local TV: General-Public Service/PSA category. The award was announced May, 27, 2020, but the actual Telly Award was received Friday, July 17.

Video Producer Michael Nevills earned the prestigious Telly for his 45-second promotional video in partnership with the Murfreesboro Police Department and the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. The Task Force is a partnership composed of ten Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies, including MPD. The award-winning PSA can be viewed above.

View all winners of the 41st Annual Telly Awards at www.tellyawards/winners.com. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies.

“We are pleased to once again receive the highest recognition for video production and storytelling from the Telly Awards,” said City Communications Director Alan Bozeman. “Congratulations to Michael Nevills and our law enforcement partners for being honored for their work to promote traffic safety in creative and skillful fashion. It is a tribute to their vision and talent as communicators.”

“With a continued commitment to honor work from all screens; from documentaries to branded content, television shows to digital series, we are excited to announce these awards,” said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. “Alongside our existing categories, we are also excited to welcome new categories across Diversity & Inclusion and Social Impact to recognize the amazing work that is supporting and highlighting themes that connect and affect us from across the globe.”

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry.