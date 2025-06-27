CityTV Manager Michael Nevills Receives STARS Award for Downtown Murfreesboro Documentary Work

Councilmember Shawn Wright honored CityTV Station Manager Michael Nevills as a STARS recipient during the June 26, 2025, City Council meeting. The recognition stemmed from his television production work with the downtown Murfreesboro community.

The special recognition followed a May 12, 2025, nomination by Murfreesboro Main Street Executive Director Sarah Callender who highlighted Nevills’ creative work producing a documentary on the local revitalization movement:

“Michael collaborated with the downtown community to create the 40th anniversary documentary about the revitalization movement through the Main Street Murfreesboro program. He took the lead on getting permission from the city to create the documentary, then worked with Sarah Callender, the Executive Director of Main Street Murfreesboro, to lay out a plan for execution. Michael professionally worked with community leaders to conduct one-one-one interviews with each of them about their experience with the revitalization movement in the 1980s and those working in the present day to enhance our downtown. He produced a top-notch video showcasing a time that our city should always remember when businesses, government, and local citizens worked together to save our downtown business district. Michael was a joy to work with.”

Nevills serves as Television Station Manager for CityTV in the Communications Department, a promotion he received in November 2024 after serving as a Multi-Media Producer from 2016 to 2024. The City first hired Nevills as a part-time Video Production Assistant in 1996. After working at the Shop at Home Network, he was rehired as a part-time Video Journalist in 2008 and promoted to a full-time Communications Specialist in 2012.

During his tenure with CityTV, Nevills has garnered numerous awards. He is a seven-time recipient of the Telly Award and has received four Awards of Excellence from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) and is a three-time winner of marketing awards from the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA). Nevills holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from MTSU.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens. A STARS committee, consisting of City employees, reviews the STARS nominations each month then votes for the nominees.

