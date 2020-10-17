CityTV earns 19 NATOA Awards in 2020 for Programming Excellence

Murfreesboro’s CityTV was again recognized nationally for quality government television programming from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA). Murfreesboro’s government-oriented television station received 19 national awards during the 35th annual Government Programming Awards presented by NATOA (https://www.natoa.org/). The winners were announced in September.

“The CityTV team is an amazing and award-winning group of professionals who daily strives to communicate and promote the many positive aspects of the City of Murfreesboro,” said Communications Director Alan Bozeman. “Yearly recognition from NATOA is a reflection of that professionalism.”

Awards of Excellence: Category 14: Library “Library Promotion Video” Michael Nevills Category 33: Promotion of a City/County “Murfreesboro City Services” Michael Nevills, Mike Browning

Awards of Distinction: Category 1: Public/Community Meetings “Murfreesboro City Council” Jan. 9, 2020 Entire Staff Category 11: Instruction/Training “Employee Termination: Difficult Conversations” John Padgett Category 17: Special Audience “Miracle League Opening Day 2019” Newsbreak Steve Burris Category 22: Arts and Entertainment “The Wiz” Michael Linn White Category 31: Public Safety “Behind the Badge-RCTSTF Operation” Traffic Safety News Story” Michael Nevills, Larry Flowers Category 43: Use of Social Media Platforms Alan Bozeman, Mike Browning Category 45: Innovative Use of Video “Phone Distraction” Michael Nevills Category 49: Magazine Format Series “In the City” Steve Burris, Michael Linn White Category 55: Public Service Announcement (2) “Phone Distraction” and “S.T.O.P. Bus Safety” Michael Nevills



Awards of Honor: Category 9: Children/Young Adults “Adventures in Murphry’s Burrow” John Padgett, Nancy Phillips Category 11: Instruction/Training “Click Smart” John Padgett and “Emergency Action Plan” Michael Nevills Category 14: Library “Linebaugh Library” Michael Nevills Category 26: Profile of a City Department: (2) “MED/MTEMC: Better Together” and “Tour of the New MFRD Station 4” Michael Linn White, Steve Burris, Larry Flowers Category 44: Best Use of Video on Social Media “Get Involved with Miracle League” Steve Burris



NATOA received more than 550 entries submitted by local governments across the country. The awards program honors excellence in broadcast, cable, multimedia and electronic programming produced by local government agencies. A national trade association based in Alexandria, Virginia, NATOA represents local government jurisdictions and consortiums, including elected and appointed officials and staff, who oversee communications and cable television franchising.

CityTV can be viewed on Comcast cable channel 3 and 1094, AT&T’s U-Verse channel 99, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV via Cablecast Screenweave, www.youtube.com/cityofmurfreesboro, and www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytv.

For a full list of 2020 NATOA Government Programming Awards, visit https://www.natoa.org/documents/2020%20GPA%20Winners%20HM%20in%20Order.pdf.