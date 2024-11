The burn ban that was in place for the City of La Vergne, has been LIFTED by La Vergne Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal Brinkley.

What sites does the City monitor when considering a burn ban?

The city uses several different information portals to determine if a burn ban should be placed. In some situations, only a partial ban might be enforced which allows certain open air fires to continue.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email