City Sends Notice of Additional Clean Air and Clear Water Violations to Middle Point Landfill

Middle Point Landfill in Murfreesboro has received seven environmental violations over the past year, according to the City of Murfreesboro. The most recent violation, issued by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, cited leachate entering dry run-off ditches on the east and west sides of the property.

On September 15, the city notified the landfill’s owners of additional violations of both the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act. The Clean Water Act notice highlighted continued discharges of leachate into the East Fork Stones River, which supplies drinking water to Rutherford County and Murfreesboro. Tests detected PFAS, aluminum, and ammonia at outfall sites near the landfill, including locations near Walter Hill Recreational Area and the intake pipe for the Stones River Water Treatment Plant.

The Clean Air Act violations cited issues with the landfill’s gas collection wells, excessive emissions, malfunctions in the gas collection system, and problems with reporting air emission volumes.

The City of Murfreesboro said it must notify state and federal regulators of these violations before amending its ongoing lawsuit against the landfill’s owners. Copies of the notices are available on the city’s Landfill Information webpage.

