The City Schools Foundation announces the 2022 Excellence in Education event will be held on April 9, 2022 at 6 pm, at Copper Ridge Event Venue (3597 Betty Ford Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

The 16th annual event is the top fundraiser for The City Schools Foundation. The Foundation’s goals are to boost the school systems financial support in the areas of science and math, academic competition, and financial parity for the students of Murfreesboro.

The City Schools Foundation is a group of civic and business leaders banding together to benefit Murfreesboro City Schools’ pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students.

Click herefor more information.