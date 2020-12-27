Murfreesboro Finance Director and City Recorder/Treasurer Melissa Wright reminds Murfreesboro property owners to pay City property taxes on time. City property taxes are due by Dec. 31, without incurring interest charges for being late.

City property tax billings for 2020 were mailed September 30, 2020.

City property taxes paid or postmarked after Dec. 31, 2020 will be subject to interest charges. The interest charges for late payment begins accruing January 1, 2021, at the rate of 1 and ½ percent per month, or any portion of a month, applied to the base tax until they are paid. Payments may be made with cash, check, or credit card. Bank counter checks or two-party checks are not accepted.

Payments made by mail should be made payable to the City of Murfreesboro and mailed to P.O. Box 1139, Murfreesboro, TN 37133-1139. Payments made in person are to be made at City Hall, 1st Floor, Finance Department, 111 West Vine St., Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You no longer have to make a trip to City Hall or use the postal service to make property tax payments. Citizens can pay online.

The City and County also participates in the State of Tennessee Property Tax Freeze program. Low income senior citizens or disabled veterans may qualify for the State of Tennessee Property Tax Relief program and receive a reduction in property taxes.

If you have questions about information printed on the property tax bill, please contact the Rutherford County Assessor’s Office at (615) 898-7750.

If you have any questions regarding how to pay your City property tax bill or the City property tax relief program, please call the Finance/Tax Department at City Hall (615) 893-5210 or contact Finance Director Melissa B. Wright.