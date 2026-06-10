Murfreesboro City Offices Closing in Observance of Juneteenth Holiday June 19

In observance of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved persons in the United States, City Hall and most City offices and recreational facilities will be closed Friday, June 19, 2026. City operations, including City Hall business, will resume normal hours of operation, Monday, June 22, 2026, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

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Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on June 19th.

The Solid Waste Department will be closed Friday, June 19. Residents can Stay Connected by signing up for service alerts and City notifications

Parks and Recreation:

Adams Tennis Complex will be open regular hours on Juneteenth. Visit Adams Tennis Complex For Schedule of Fees and Hours

OId Fort Golf Course and 6-hole Bloomfield Links course are open. Schedule Tee Times

Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will be closed on Juneteenth

Sports*Com, 2310 Memorial Blvd., will be closed on Juneteenth. Boro Beach will be open, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The St. Clair Street Senior Center will also be closed on Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery and the day Union U.S. Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas upon the arrival of federal troops June 19,1865, declaring: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” The order came two months after the Civil War ended and two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American holiday and became a federal holiday in 2021. Murfreesboro officially recognized Juneteenth as a City holiday in 2025.

Presented by Cultural Arts Murfreesboro, the annual Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 20, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center along South Academy Street. The event is free for all ages and will include a Kid’s Zone with free games and activities, food vendors, artists, and live music and dancing. For information about activities and events celebrating Juneteenth in Murfreesboro at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, visit murfreesboroparks.com.

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