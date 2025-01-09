City Offices And Facilities Expected To Be Open Friday Morning, Jan. 10

City Hall and City facilities are expected to be open Friday morning, but may have limited staffing if weather conditions warrant sending home staff early to avoid inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.

Essential City services, Emergency operations, critical operations, Public Safety and Public Works/Street Department for snow and ice removal, will continue to operate. Murfreesboro Police officers are prepared to assist drivers during weather-related emergencies. Motorists should avoid driving during inclement weather, unless necessary. The non-emergency number for the MPD is 615-893-1311.

Murfreesboro Solid Waste may have limited collection service Friday, Jan. 10, starting collection at 5 a.m. to collect as much garbage as possible before conditions deteriorate with the goal of completing Friday’s collection. Any remaining customers will be top priority Monday morning. Check social media for updates. The Convenience Center located on Main Street will be closed Friday. No brush and limb collection Friday, Jan. 10.

Murfreesboro Transit schedules may be affected Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday Jan. 11, due to inclement weather. Murfreesboro Transit does not operate during heavy snow and hazardous road conditions. Riders should make preparations for other modes of transportation.

The City Street Department provides ice and snow removal on State Routes within City limits under contract to TDOT as well as City streets and thoroughfares. If motorists see hazardous street conditions that need attention, please call 615-893-4380. Subdivision City streets are typically not salted or plowed due to limited equipment and personnel resources as crews focus on primary thoroughfares.

Motorists are urged to “Take It Slow” in ice and snow. If you are involved in a minor vehicle crash without injuries, the Murfreesboro Police Department asks you to move your vehicle out of the roadway, if possible, to avoid secondary crashes. The non-emergency number for the MPD is 615-893-1311. For MPD updates, visit https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2634/Police or social media.

For information on the Murfreesboro Streets Department, contact Public Works Executive Director Raymond Hillis at 615-893-4380 or [email protected].

The Municipal Airport is monitoring conditions for closing facilities, including Runway 18-36, when necessary. The Airport has equipment prepared to clear the runways, taxiways, and ramp as soon as optimal.

Old Fort Golf Course and Bloomfield Links will be closed until temperatures and conditions improve. The Old Fort Clubhouse will remain open for normal business hours. Call 615-896-2448 for questions.

Most Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation facilities (MPRD) plan to remain open through the anticipated weather event with some programming adjustments. Maintenance staff will pre-salt MPRD facilities early Friday morning and Saturday. Check for updates on Parks & Recreation social media.

Continue to check for updates and more information at https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/ or on the City’s Facebook and X feeds. Stay up-to-date on road conditions in Murfreesboro by viewing the City’s live traffic cameras on our YouTube channel at

https://www.youtube.com/@cityofmurfreesboro-traffic7836/live

