City of Murfreesboro Releases Landfill Settlement Details

On July 24, 2025, the City of Murfreesboro released the details of a proposed settlement agreement with BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee, LLC, and Republic Services, Inc., (“BFI/Republic”) that would resolve the lawsuit filed by the City over the environmental impact of Middle Point Landfill. Murfreesboro City Council will vote to approve or reject the settlement at a public meeting to be held at 6:00 p.m. on July 31, 2025, at Murfreesboro City Hall.

If accepted, the settlement would provide the following:

Construction of a treatment system to reduce levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also known as “forever chemicals,” in MPLF’s main stormwater outfall to the East Fork Stones River and routine sampling of other outfalls, groundwater, and springs for forever chemicals with the possibility of additional treatment.

Monthly sampling for forever chemicals in MPLF’s landfill leachate discharged to the City’s sewer and for a study of other potential sources of forever chemicals discharging to the sewer system.

A study of pretreatment options for removal of forever chemicals from MPLF’s leachate before the discharge to the City’s sewer.

Construction of a pretreatment system by Republic/BFI to remove forever chemicals from the leachate sent to the City if future regulations limit the amount of forever chemicals in the City’s effluent from its wastewater treatment plant to the West Fork Stones River.

A detailed gas and odor management plan, overseen by the City, that goes beyond regulatory benchmarks by requiring specific actions to address landfill gas escaping from the landfill and operation and maintenance problems with the gas collection and control system.

A new odor complaint portal shared by the City and Republic/BFI with a requirement for the landfill to immediately investigate, document, and address complaints, if feasible.

Approval or rejection of the settlement has no bearing on the City’s stance on landfill expansion. The city remains opposed to any expansion of the Middle Point Landfill’s footprint or any attempt to expand vertically to extend its life.

The City of Murfreesboro will have no further comment on the settlement until the City Council votes to approve or reject the settlement on the evening of July 31, 2025.

A more detailed summary and the settlement documents can be found here:

