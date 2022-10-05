City of Murfreesboro Property Taxes Due Dec. 31, 2022

Finance Director and City Recorder/Treasurer Jennifer Brown reminds property owners to pay property taxes on time. City property taxes are due December 31, 2022. As the due date of December 31, 2022, falls on the holiday weekend, payment can be made on or before Jan. 3, 2023, without incurring interest charges.

Property tax billings for 2022, were mailed October 3, 2022, and posted on the City website for payment on October 1, 2022.

Taxes paid or postmarked after Jan. 3, 2023, will be subject to interest charges. The interest charges for late payment begins accruing January 4, 2023, at the rate of 1 and ½ percent per month, or any portion of a month, applied to the base tax until they are paid. Payments may be made with cash, check, or credit card. Please ensure check amounts are written correctly. Bank counter checks or two-party checks are not accepted.

An online website is available to City taxpayers and those who need to access property tax information online. The web site address is available at www.murfreesborotntax.com and will take you to the tax information for the City of Murfreesboro and the online payment portal.

Citizens can pay online via Pay Pal® using Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover credit/debit cards or Forte Payment Services using an e-check. In addition, citizens can print a copy of their tax bill or a paid receipt, using the web site features. A convenience fee is added for credit/debit card transactions of approximately 2.50% (subject to change) +$.30 of the charged amount that will be added to your payment and paid directly to the credit card service provider. The fee added for e-checks is a flat $1.50.

Payments made by mail should be made payable to the City of Murfreesboro and mailed to P.O. Box 1139, Murfreesboro, TN 37133-1139. Payments made in person are to be made at City Hall, 1st Floor, Finance Department, 111 West Vine St. Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Partial property tax payments are accepted. The City also participates in the State of Tennessee Tax Freeze program. Low-income senior citizens aged sixty-five and older, or disabled veterans may qualify for the State of Tennessee Property Tax Relief program and receive a reduction in property taxes.

If you have questions about information printed on the property tax billing, please contact the Rutherford County Assessor’s Office at (615) 898-7750. If your tax billing indicates delinquent taxes are due, please call our office for additional information.

If you have any questions regarding how to pay your tax bill or tax relief programs, please call the Tax Department at City Hall (615) 893-5210 or contact Finance Director Jennifer Brown at [email protected]