City of Murfreesboro Preparing for Winter Ice and Snow

The City Public Works Division is preparing for the possibility of a substantial snow fall this weekend, applying brine and readying salt and snowplows. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and is predicting up to six inches of snow and ice accumulations beginning late Friday to early Sunday. NWS indicates “while confidence is increasing in snow this weekend, there is still uncertainty about specific amounts.”

Winter weather, a wintry mix of sleet and ice or inches of snowfall, is typically inevitable in Middle Tennessee. City Public Works crews are ready to respond to extreme weather patterns.

In past winters the Middle Tennessee area has experienced snowfall and the long periods of below freezing temperatures. City Street crews are ready to apply salt brine to major corridors to pretreat City streets ahead of ice and snow. Crews are ready to work long hours under challenging conditions to clear roadways during winter weather.

An interactive map featuring “Snow Routes” on State Routes, Major Streets, and Secondary streets is available on the City’s website at Snow Routes.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is fully staffed and prepared for the upcoming winter weather event. MPD encourages everyone to stay off the roadways unless travel is absolutely necessary. If you must drive, exercise extreme caution. Please pay attention to the City’s social media sites for any updates concerning facility closures.

Motorists are urged to “Take It Slow” in ice and snow. If you are involved in a minor vehicle crash without injuries, the Murfreesboro Police Department asks you to move your vehicle out of the roadway, if possible, to avoid secondary crashes. The non-emergency number for the MPD is 615-893-1311.

“As in past winters, the City of Murfreesboro Street Department takes a pro-active approach by applying salt brine to the roads before ice and snow begins hitting the roadway,” said Public Works Executive Director Raymond Hillis. “Our hard-working team is always ready to prepare streets and remove ice and snow on major routes this season.”

In late 2024, the City Street Department purchased six Boss 8’ Super Duty Steel Plows, one Boss 7’6” HTX Steel Plow, and one Front

