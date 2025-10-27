City of Murfreesboro, Middle Point Landfill Dispute Over Environmental Violations

Middle Point Landfill in Murfreesboro has received seven environmental violations over the past year, according to the City of Murfreesboro. The most recent violation, issued by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, cited leachate entering dry run-off ditches on the east and west sides of the property.

On September 15, the city notified the landfill’s owners of additional violations of both the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act. The Clean Water Act notice highlighted continued discharges of leachate into the East Fork Stones River, which supplies drinking water to Rutherford County and Murfreesboro. Tests detected PFAS, aluminum, and ammonia at outfall sites near the landfill, including locations near Walter Hill Recreational Area and the intake pipe for the Stones River Water Treatment Plant.

The Clean Air Act violations cited issues with the landfill’s gas collection wells, excessive emissions, malfunctions in the gas collection system, and problems with reporting air emission volumes.

In response, BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee, owner and operator of Middle Point Landfill, issued a statement disputing the city’s characterization of the violations and accusing Murfreesboro officials of political posturing.

“Today’s press release from the City of Murfreesboro seems more like grandstanding than truly wanting to work collaboratively to address community concerns,” the company said. “The city highlighted the number of complaints they have received over the last four years, but during that time, have not proactively shared specific details with us, even when we asked for it. We cannot investigate and address concerns unless the city collaboratively works with us.”

BFI said the seven TDEC observations from 2025 were minor, involved no enforcement action, and were already being addressed at the time of inspection. “All seven were quickly resolved,” the company stated, adding that “our systems worked as intended and prevented potential harm to the environment, as noted in the inspection reports.”

The company also asserted that Murfreesboro contributes to PFAS contamination in the East Fork Stones River watershed. “Data supports our contention that the City of Murfreesboro is contributing to the PFAS contamination of the East Fork Stones River watershed from multiple direct city sources,” BFI said. “We also have data that indicates the City of Murfreesboro is a significant provider of PFAS-laden materials coming into Middle Point, particularly via the city’s wastewater sludge.”

BFI stated that Middle Point does not produce PFAS materials but passively receives waste containing them and is seeking court permission to file a counterclaim requiring the city to share responsibility for PFAS cleanup costs.

The City of Murfreesboro said it must notify state and federal regulators of these violations before amending its ongoing lawsuit against the landfill’s owners. Copies of the notices are available on the city’s Landfill Information webpage.

