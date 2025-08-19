City of Murfreesboro Launches ‘Better Way To Give’ Campaign

The City of Murfreesboro is launching a “Better Way to Give” campaign to educate the public on alternatives to panhandling.

Signs will be placed around the Downtown Square beginning August 18, 2025, urging residents to “Please say no to panhandling” and directing them to local charities through a QR code here.

The campaign encourages donations to Continuum of Care agencies such as the Journey Home, Murfreesboro Cold Patrol, and the Salvation Army, which provide food, shelter, medical care, counseling, and job opportunities. The Murfreesboro Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Support Team (H.O.S.T.) also works with homeless individuals to connect them with resources.

City officials note that solicitation from vehicles is prohibited under Section 21-5.3 of the City Code due to traffic and pedestrian safety concerns.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email