City Of Murfreesboro Files Lawsuit To Block BFI From Bypassing State Law

A major legal fight is underway in Rutherford County over a proposed expansion of the Middle Point Landfill, raising fresh concerns about environmental safety, public input, and the long-term impact on local communities.

BFI has filed an application with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation seeking approval for a significant vertical expansion of the Middle Point Landfill. The proposal would place a landfill approximately 70 feet higher on top of the existing site, adding an estimated 19 million tons of waste. The city says the expansion would extend the landfill’s life by about 14 years, pushing operations to 2046 and increasing total waste by 39 percent, according to BFI’s projections.

The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board and the City of Murfreesboro filed a lawsuit Monday evening in the Rutherford County Chancery Court. The suit asks the court to require BFI to comply with statutory and regulatory processes that include local review and public comment. City officials argue the current application bypassed those steps, denying residents of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County an opportunity to weigh in.

City leaders say the proposed expansion follows a series of environmental concerns at the landfill site. Over the past year, Middle Point Landfill received seven environmental violations, and the City reports more than 4,000 public complaints related to odor through its reporting portal. In a pending federal lawsuit against Republic and BFI, the City has also issued notices of continued violations of the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act after testing showed continued discharges of landfill leachate into the East Fork Stones River, a key drinking water source for Murfreesboro and Rutherford County residents.

The full lawsuit is available on the City’s website.

