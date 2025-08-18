City of Murfreesboro Announces Updated Landfill Webpage

The City of Murfreesboro has launched an updated webpage to provide residents with information regarding news, issues, and legal proceedings tied to the Middle Point Landfill.

The site, available at www.murfreesborotn.gov/Landfill, includes resources for reporting odor complaints, reviewing past announcements and court filings, and accessing details on the proposed settlement agreement recently rejected by the Murfreesboro City Council. It also provides federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) information on drinking water and PFAS.

On July 31, 2025, the City Council voted against a proposed settlement with BFI Waste Systems and Republic Services (Republic/BFI) that addressed environmental impacts related to air and water quality. The proposal did not cover Republic/BFI’s plans to expand the landfill.

In a separate unanimous vote, the Council approved a resolution opposing any landfill expansion, including horizontal growth onto the closed Rutherford County landfill property or vertical increases in landfill height.

The rejection of the settlement clears the way for the City to continue its case against Republic/BFI in court.

