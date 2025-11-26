City of Murfreesboro Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures and Service Changes

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Murfreesboro City Hall and most Murfreesboro city offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 27, and Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Below are details on closures and adjusted schedules for city services and facilities.

Solid Waste Department

Closed Thursday, Nov. 27 – No garbage collection on Thanksgiving Day.

– No garbage collection on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday routes will be collected Friday, Nov. 28.

Administrative offices and the City Convenience Center (648 W. Main St.) will be closed both days. For more information, visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/SolidWaste.

Public Transportation

Murfreesboro Transit will not operate Nov. 27–28.

Parks & Recreation Facilities

All facilities closed Thursday, Nov. 27.

St. Clair Senior Center also closed Friday, Nov. 28.

also closed Friday, Nov. 28. Friday, Nov. 28 hours: McFadden Community Center: 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Patterson Park Community Center: 6 a.m.–9 p.m. Sports*Com: 6 a.m.–9 p.m. Barfield Crescent Wilderness Station: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Cannonsburgh Village: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Adams Tennis Facility: 6 a.m.–9 p.m. Bradley Museum: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.



The Parks & Recreation Main Office (2140 N. Thompson Lane) will be closed both days.

For more information, visit www.murfreesboroparks.com.

Old Fort and Bloomfield Links golf courses will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but open normal hours Friday, Nov. 28, weather permitting. For more information visit https://www.oldfortgolfclub.com/ or call 615-896-2448.

