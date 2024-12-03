City of Lebanon Conducting Road Safety Action Plan Survey

The City of Lebanon was awarded a Safe Streets for All (SS4A) grant from the US Department of Transportation to develop a Road Safety Action Plan.

The action plan will identify safety issues and actionable solutions to reduce deaths and serious injuries on roadways located within the City of Lebanon. The City is conducting a survey for the public’s feedback regarding roadway safety.

Please take a moment to share your thoughts and experiences relating to safety on the City’s roadways though this brief online survey here.

