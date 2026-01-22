City of La Vergne Urges Residents to Prepare Ahead of Winter Weather

With inclement winter weather forecasted for this weekend, including below-freezing temperatures and the potential for several inches of snow, the City of La Vergne is encouraging residents to take a few practical steps now to prepare and make safe choices if conditions deteriorate.

City officials are monitoring forecasts closely and preparing to respond as conditions develop. While winter weather can create challenges, advance planning and common-sense precautions can significantly reduce risk for individuals and families.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official City communication channels. Sign up for notifications at LaVergneTN.gov, and follow Public Works and City Hall Facebook pages.

City Preparedness

City crews are prepared to respond as conditions warrant, with a focus on main and secondary roads and maintaining access for emergency services. The city’s fleet includes five trucks capable of salting and plowing and all will be fully upfitted and ready for use.

Travel and Driving Guidance

Snow and ice can make travel hazardous, especially during periods of rapid accumulation or refreezing. Public Works will be focused on main and secondary city roads; the city does not maintain private roads.

Avoid unnecessary trips, particularly overnight and early morning when roads are most likely to be icy.

If you do not need to travel, consider staying home during the worst conditions. If travel is unavoidable, slow down, increase following distance, and allow extra time.

Keep a winter kit in your vehicle, including blankets, water, a flashlight, and a charged phone power bank. Residents are reminded there is no parking on city streets and vehicles can be ticketed or towed for violations.



Preparing Your Home

Taking a few steps ahead of time can help prevent damage and improve safety during cold weather.

Protect exposed pipes from freezing and know how to shut off your water if needed. Let faucets drip and open cabinets to help protect pipes.

Make sure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

Charge essential devices and have flashlights readily available.

Check on neighbors who may need assistance, particularly older adults or those with mobility challenges.

Contact your trash pickup contractor directly regarding your service.

This is a good time to take a few moments and update or enroll in Community Connect, a program for La Vergne residents and business owners that assists firefighters in the event of an emergency.

Power Outages

Heating Safety

If power outages occur, safe heating practices are critical.

Never use grills, camp stoves, or generators indoors or in enclosed spaces.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything flammable and never leave them unattended.

Use generators outdoors only and far away from windows and doors.

Avoid using ovens or stovetops to heat your home.

Tips for Keeping Your Space Warm

Limit the space you are heating.

Choose one room for everyone to gather and close doors to unused rooms to conserve heat.

Block drafts. Use towels, blankets, or clothing to seal gaps under doors and around windows.

Dress in layers. Wear warm, loose-fitting layers and use hats, socks, and gloves indoors to retain body heat.

Use blankets and sleeping bags. Layer blankets or sleeping bags to trap heat, especially at night.

Let sunlight in during the day. Open curtains on sunny windows to allow natural warmth in, then close them at night to retain heat. No curtains? Use blankets to keep people warm first. Cover windows only if extra blankets are available.

Avoid unnecessary door openings. Limit trips in and out to keep warm air inside.

Eat warm foods and stay hydrated. Warm meals and beverages help maintain body temperature. Avoid alcohol, which increases heat loss.

Food Handling

If a power outage extends beyond a day, you’ll want to make sure to have more than just snacks and empty-calorie foods available for fueling your family without cooking. Having a few shelf-stable foods on hand can help reduce stress and limit unnecessary travel.

Pantry Staples

Canned soups, vegetables, fruits – don’t forget a manual can opener!

Peanut butter or nut spreads

Shelf-stable protein (tuna, chicken packets, beans)

Simple comfort and calorie-dense foods

Crackers, granola bars, trail mix

Bread products or tortillas

Hydration

Bottled water

Shelf-stable beverages (juice boxes, shelf-stable milk alternatives)

Special considerations

Baby food, pet food, medications requiring food

Animal Safety

Do not leave animals outside in extreme cold. Bring pets indoors whenever possible.

Ensure animals that must stay outside have access to proper shelter, food, and unfrozen water.

Trusted Safety Resources

For detailed, authoritative guidance on winter weather safety and emergency preparedness, residents are encouraged to consult:

City officials appreciate the community’s cooperation and preparedness and remind residents that taking proactive steps now helps ensure everyone stays safe during winter weather events.

