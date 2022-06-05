The City of La Vergne human resources department is excited to announce it will be hosting a hiring fair to encourage people to apply for jobs with the city. The hiring event is scheduled for Saturday, June 25 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at La Vergne City Hall at 5093 Murfreesboro Road.

A representative from nearly every department will be set up at La Vergne City Hall to talk with prospective applicants. Applicants will be able to learn more about open positions and the different opportunities within the city. They will also be able to apply on-site and some departments will even be conducting immediate interviews.

In addition to employer paid medical, dental, and vision, benefits include a 401(a) with match, paid time off, sick leave, flexible spending account, employee assistance program, and more.

A list of open positions is also available on the lavergnetn.gov website under “Employment”. Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to Human Resources Assistant Bethany Smith at 615-287-8624 or email at [email protected]

