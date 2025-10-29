City of La Vergne Provides Update On Services Following Cybersecurity Incident

La Vergne city offices continue to operate with limited capacity as officials investigate a recent cybersecurity incident. City Hall and City Court are set to reopen for regular hours on Thursday, October 30, though some services will remain restricted.

Notary services will be available at both City Hall and the Public Works/Community Development Services Facility on East Nir Shreibman Boulevard. The library remains closed until further notice.

City meetings will proceed as scheduled but will not be live-streamed. Audio recordings will be uploaded to the City’s YouTube channel as soon as they are available.

Residents are encouraged to attend meetings in person and follow updates on the City’s website and social media pages. Notifications can also be received through the Notify Me service at LaVergneTN.gov.

