City of La Vergne named One of the ‘Best Places to Work in Tennessee’

The City of La Vergne was recently named one of the ‘2025 Best Places to Work in Tennessee’ by Best Companies Group.

13 businesses in Tennessee were awarded this year, with the City of La Vergne being the only municipality to earn the title. The winners were determined based on a company assessment of publicly or privately held businesses in Tennessee and a survey distributed to those company’s employees.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement,” says Director of Human Resources Andrew Patton, who made the announcement at Thursday’s monthly Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshop. “City Administration and department directors have been intentional about internal engagement and while compensation is a frequent topic of conversation, company morale defines the success of our organization.”

The Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Survey, provided by Best Companies Group, consists of nearly 80 statements that employees responded to along with some open-ended questions and demographic questions. The survey analyzes eight core focus areas including leadership and planning, corporate culture and communications, work environment, pay and benefits, relationship with supervisor, and others.

Patton continued, “our employees are the backbone of this City’s success and ability to serve its citizens and community members. We are proud of our team and can’t wait to see what other advancements this City will make over the next few years.”

The virtual awards ceremony will be held on February 13 and a publication highlighting the City of La Vergne and other winners will be published on February 24.

