City of la Vergne Honors Veterans with Annual Ceremony

The City of La Vergne honored the courage, commitment, and sacrifice of America’s veterans during its annual Veterans Day ceremony, held Nov. 11 at City Hall.

The event featured guest speaker Maj. Shallum Harris, senior Army instructor for the La Vergne High School JROTC. A 20-year U.S. Army veteran and logistics officer, Harris served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Germany, Jordan, and Qatar before retiring and transitioning to education.

“Service does not end when the uniform is folded and put away,” Harris told the crowd. “It lives on in our actions, our words, and the way we choose to lift others up. Service is a lifelong commitment; a way of thinking, meaning, and living.”

Harris grew visibly emotional as he reflected on his deployments and the lessons they taught about courage, gratitude, and unity. He shared that his wife and children remain his “greatest example of resilience,” and said he now finds renewed purpose mentoring the next generation of leaders through the JROTC program.

“To our cadets here today, you are the bridge between our past and our future,” he said. “The leadership, respect, and responsibility you’re building now will serve you and your communities for a lifetime.”

The ceremony also recognized scheduled speaker Sgt. 1st Class Jason S. Martin, who serves as the Active Authority Reserve Readiness Noncommissioned Officer for the Tennessee National Guard’s 117th Regional Training Institute. Martin, who could not attend due to military duty, has served for 29 years and earned numerous awards, including the Army Commendation Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and Combat Action Badge.

Community members also took time to honor the late Angie L. Newsom a 31-year La Vergne resident and longtime volunteer remembered fondly by city staff and friends. A display in her memory was featured in the City Hall lobby.

Vice Mayor Steve Noe thanked veterans and their families for their enduring service, noting that many city employees are also veterans or serve in the National Guard or Reserve.

“We’re proud to live in a community that honors those who have served,” said Noe. “Their courage and commitment define who we are as a city and as a nation.”

As the final notes of Taps echoed through the chamber, many in the audience — including several veterans — stood, visibly moved by the moment. The ceremony concluded with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, followed by coffee and donuts hosted in the City Hall lobby.

Things to Know

• Veterans Services: Rutherford County Veterans Services assists with benefits, claims, and resources for veterans and their families. For information, call 615-898-8008 or visit rutherfordcountytn.gov/veterans.

• Community Support: Local organizations such as the La Vergne Senior Center, American Legion Post 288 and VFW Post 8422 in Smyrna.

• Employment Opportunities: The City of La Vergne welcomes applications from veterans and reservists. Current openings are listed at LaVergneTN.gov/jobs.

• JROTC Mentorship: La Vergne High School’s JROTC continues to mentor students in leadership, citizenship, and service. For program details, contact the school at 615-904-3870.

