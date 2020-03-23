The City of La Vergne is backing the executive order signed by Governor Bill Lee and asking all La Vergne businesses to do the same.

“I want to ensure the health and welfare of our citizens and city staff,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “We fully support Governor Lee’s executive order and encourage everyone in La Vergne to follow the initiative to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

From March 23 through April 6, the executive order calls all restaurants to use an alternative business model, only providing drive-thru, take-out or delivery. It also requires all gyms to close down and prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people. Only essential care will be allowed at nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care or assisted-living facilities and businesses are encouraged to consider alternative business hours to help combat the virus.

So far more than 500 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state of Tennessee, with at least eight (8) being in Rutherford County.

The City of La Vergne is posting closures, postponements and cancellations to its website, https://www.lavergnetn.gov/502/COVID-19-Response.