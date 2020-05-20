The City of Murfreesboro today (May 20) confirmed a case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a City Golf Department employee.

Laboratory testing confirmed this diagnosis and the City was notified today, Wednesday, May 20. This individual is in good condition and is isolated to prevent spread of infection to others. The City sends its best wishes to the employee for a rapid and full recovery.

This individual has not been present in the workplace since Saturday after noticing mild symptoms. Staff working in the same immediate location are being tested and isolated while deep cleaning and disinfecting of the office space is conducted.

After developing mild symptoms Saturday, the individual took the appropriate action, got tested and stayed home. The City is handling the case with the most respect to privacy as possible, while also informing potentially affected staff and taking swift measures to mitigate spread of the virus.

The location where the employee worked has been disinfected and cleaned.

Out of respect for individual privacy, there are details about this case that the City will not be able to share. The City of Murfreesboro is taking all necessary actions to further protect the health and safety of our workforce by taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among employees.

These steps have included encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleaning facilities, limiting large meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff, and encouraging wearing masks and social distancing and other preventive measures. The health and safety of the City workforce is a top priority.

The City continues to assess and improve ways to protect staff from COVID-19 and other health risks.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html and the State Department of Health https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

For information specifically pertaining to the City of Murfreesboro, including news releases and video announcements, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/1690/Coronavirus-Information

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.