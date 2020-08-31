The City of Murfreesboro will hold a Public Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in Community Room at the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters, 1004 N. Highland Ave., to discuss the Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Emergency Services.

Who: The EMS Task Force comprised of four representatives from the City and four representatives from the County, and a facilitator. The four from the City are MFRD Chief Mark Foulks, MFRD Assistant Chief Jeff Wright of the MFRD Medical Services Division, Captain Josh Oliver, and Deputy Director of Information Technology Bill Terry, Public Safety I-T and Communications.

What: The Task Force will gather to discuss Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Emergency Services.

When: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, 9:00 a.m.

Where: Community Room, 1004 N. Highland Ave., Murfreesboro, TN 37130