As a way to help protect citizens and employees, La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole and city administration are putting a modified schedule into effect to allow the city to operate with minimal staff. This comes following Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 23 mandating Tennesseans stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The modified schedule will begin Monday, April 6 and continue through Tuesday, April 14 at which time staff will reevaluate the modified schedules.

Staff will operate on an as-needed basis to conduct necessary city business. Staff who are able to work from home will begin doing so on April 6. Other employees will report to work when needed or on a modified schedule that works best for their department.

There are multiple ways for citizens to conduct city business while staff operates on the modified schedule. Property taxes, city court and water bills can all be paid online at LaVergneTN.gov. Residents can also drop off cash, check or money orders to the drive thru drop box. All questions or concerns can be directed to the following personnel and will be answered in a timely manner:

Property Taxes – Finance Director Phillis Rogers, or Tax Specialist Becci Steed

City Court – Court Clerk Kemishia Sadler

Water Billing – Water Billing Manager Allison Wood

The drive thru will be closed beginning April 6. Residents who need to submit forms for new connections or disconnections can stop by the City Hall drive thru on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 8:00 a.m. until noon. No drive thru payments will be accepted during these times.

Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting is to continue as scheduled, however, public access to the meeting will be very limited and attendance is discouraged due to the Safer at Home declaration from Governor Lee. We are asking anyone who is interested in attending to watch our livestream on YouTube or on our local Channel 3 beginning at 7:00 p.m. The meeting video will also be posted on YouTube after the conclusion of the meeting.

For more information, visit COVID19.LaVergneTN.gov. Residents can also sign up for updates at Notify Me. Residents can also text “RCCOVID” to 888777 to opt-in for COVID-19 updates from #AlertRutherford.