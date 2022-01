The City of La Vergne Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. remembrance ceremony has been canceled due to concerns with the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place at La Vergne City Hall on Monday, January 17 at 10am. Announced speakers were Mayor Jason Cole, La Vergne High School Principal Dr. Theowauna Hatchett, and US Navy Veteran Chermil Balbalosa.

Please note that all city buildings will be closed on January 17 in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.