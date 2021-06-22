As staff begins to work on a new rebranding project for the City of La Vergne they’re looking for help from citizens to create a new city tagline.

Everyone is welcome to submit a tagline for the contest on the City’s website. The deadline to submit is July 15, 2021. Any submittal is asked to also include a name and contact information so that the person who submitted the tagline can be recognized for their contribution.

“As La Vergne continues to grow we want to polish off our look and feel for the city,” says PIO Anne Smith. “We hope that the community will give the tagline some thought and help us come up with something that showcases what La Vergne has to offer.”

Some examples from other cities include:

Hershey, Pa. – “The Sweetest Place on Earth”

Coachella, CA – “City of Eternal Sunshine”

Nashville, TN – “The Music City”

Belleview, WA – “City in a Park”

Rockland, ME – “Lobster Capital of the World”

Staff, along with Mayor Jason Cole, will select the top three submissions that will then be put out to the community for vote beginning July 16, 2021 on the City’s website. The deadline to vote is July 31, 2021. The top three picks will be invited to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on August 3 when the winner will be announced and the finalists will be honored for their contribution.

Submit your suggestion here…