In compliance with Governor Lee’s extension of the Stay at Home mandate, the City of La Vergne is extending its modified schedule for employees. The extension will be reevaluated on a weekly basis.

Budget workshops will be postponed to Tuesday, April 21, Thursday, April 23, and Monday, April 27. The workshops will be held electronically and will be aired live on La Vergne’s local Channel 3 and YouTube page.

Citizens can still conduct city business online or by phone. Property taxes, city court and water bills can all be paid online at LaVergneTN.gov and residents can drop off cash, check or money orders to the drive thru drop box. Questions or concerns can be directed to the following personnel and will be answered in a timely manner:

Property Taxes – Finance Director Phillis Rogers, or Tax Specialist Becci Steed

City Court – Court Clerk Kemishia Sadler

Water Billing – Water Billing Manager Allison Wood

The drive thru will be closed but will be open Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 8:00 a.m. until noon for those who need to submit forms for new connections or disconnections. No drive thru payments will be accepted during these times.

For more information, visit COVID19.LaVergneTN.gov. Residents can also sign up for updates at Notify Me. Residents can also text “RCCOVID” to 888777 to opt-in for COVID-19 updates from #AlertRutherford.