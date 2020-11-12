The City of La Vergne has designated several safe places within the city for people to meet up if they’re buying or selling items online.

The “Transaction Safe Zones” include the La Vergne Police Department and La Vergne City Hall, both located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road.

“’Transaction Safe Zones’ are another way for us to partner with our community to increase the safety of our citizens,” says Interim Chief Chip Davis. “Online sales and trades can be dangerous so meeting in a public, secure place is your best move to keep yourself safe.”

While the police department encourages the use of the parking lots for transactions, personnel will not participate or act as official witnesses of the transactions. Employees will not be available to offer legal advice and will not settle civil or pricing disputes between parties involved in transactions occurring at city facilities.